Congress Ignites Delhi Nyay Yatra to Rally Voter Support

The Congress party has commenced its month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Rajghat, aiming to draw attention to several pressing issues before the upcoming Assembly polls. This strategic movement is intended to challenge the AAP government's policies in the city.

Key figures in the Congress such as Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, AICC national treasurer Ajay Maken, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, took part in this significant event. Participants donned 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' t-shirts, waving party flags and energetically singing the march's theme song to rally support.

The march will traverse all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital, concluding in Timarpur on December 4. During this journey, Congress workers are set to interact with citizens to better understand the challenges faced over the past decade. This initiative is inspired by former party chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', further extending the party's outreach efforts nationwide.

