Modi Rallies Against Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for fostering caste divisions and undermining development in Maharashtra. At a rally in Dhule, he highlighted Congress's opposition to reservations and accused them of supporting separatist agendas. Modi emphasized unity and the Mahayuti coalition's commitment to Maharashtra's progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress, accusing them of promoting caste divisions and impeding development in Maharashtra. Speaking at a rally in Dhule, he denounced the party's historical opposition to reservations and their alleged support for separatist agendas. Modi reiterated the need for unity, saying 'Ek hai, toh safe hai'.
He also criticized the Congress-led INDIA bloc, accusing them of provoking Dalits and Adivasis by misleading them about the Constitution, specifically regarding Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi affirmed that the only constitution followed will be Ambedkar's, and claimed the Congress is playing a dangerous game that risks dividing Indian society further.
Modi described the Mahayuti coalition as the true driver of Maharashtra's progress, contrasting it with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which he likened to a directionless vehicle. He commended Maharashtra's high foreign investment rates but criticized the Congress ecosystem for opposing beneficial schemes like the 'Ladki Bahin'.
