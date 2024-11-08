Political Turmoil and Economic Ambitions: A Closer Look at Western Region Developments
The Western Region's latest headlines cover political spats involving prominent figures like PM Modi and Amit Shah, alongside economic forecasts. Key topics include Maharashtra's political unrest, a projection for India's economic growth, and security measures in Madhya Pradesh forests.
- Country:
- India
The Western Region has witnessed a flurry of political activity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizing the Maha Vikas Aghadi as inefficient. Union Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, attacking Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray over alliances questioning Hindutva.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah dismissed Congress attempts to revive Article 370, asserting that neither Rahul Gandhi nor his descendants could restore it. Internal rifts were noted within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, as Uddhav Thackeray highlighted disputes among party members.
On the economic front, Minister Piyush Goyal projected India to become a USD 35 trillion economy in 25 years. Environmental concerns were also addressed with Madhya Pradesh's initiative to monitor elephant movements via satellite collars following tragic tusker deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi-Xi Meeting in Kazan: A Step Towards India-China Peace
Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Modi Announces Relief for Victims
PM Modi told me India shouldn't export data to import intelligence, should not export flour to import bread: Nvidia CEO.
Tibetan President Applauds Modi-Xi Dialogue Amid Skepticism
PM Narendra Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI six years ago, was the first national leader to make such an ask: Nvidia's Jensen Huang.