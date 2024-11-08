Madhya Pradesh CM Alleges 'Karachi' Transformation of Ranchi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition, accusing them of transforming Ranchi into a city akin to Karachi. He alleges this is due to unchecked infiltration from Bangladesh affecting the state's demography and Hindu population.

Yadav charged the coalition with exploiting vote bank politics, arguing that continued infiltration could lead to cultural erosion and threaten festivals such as Holi and Diwali. He positioned the BJP as a counterforce, asserting that only their governance could restore stability and democracy.

During rallies, he emphasized the party's commitment to combating corruption, citing widespread dissatisfaction with current governance. Yadav aimed to rally support for change, emphasizing good governance and security as BJP's priorities for Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)