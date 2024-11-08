Modi Defends Revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's Autonomy Amid Renewed Calls for Restoration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his defense of the controversial 2019 annulment of Jammu and Kashmir's partial autonomy. This comes as newly elected lawmakers in the region passed a resolution seeking its reinstatement. Modi reaffirmed that only India's constitution applies in Kashmir, a region at the heart of India-Pakistan territorial conflict.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his strong support for his government's contentious 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's partial autonomy. His declarations follow recent moves by the region's new legislators urging restoration of the status, raising significant political debates.
Modi addressed a state election gathering in Maharashtra, emphasizing that only the Indian constitution will govern Kashmir. This decision, which affected the geopolitical landscape by splitting the state into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, remains highly disputed in Indian politics.
The recent local elections in Jammu and Kashmir sparked discussions as legislators pushed a resolution for autonomy restoration. This highlights ongoing tensions in the region, which has a long history of conflict, remaining a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim Kashmir.
