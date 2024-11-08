Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal Denies Joining BJP to Evade Investigation Scandal

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal denied allegations of joining the BJP to avoid ED investigation. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book claims Bhujbal admitted the ED case influenced his decision. Bhujbal, once arrested in a money laundering case, was granted bail in 2018. Allegations intensify amid assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:36 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal Denies Joining BJP to Evade Investigation Scandal
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal firmly rejects claims that he allied with the BJP-led coalition to escape the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny. These allegations surfaced following publication of journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book, suggesting Bhujbal acknowledged the ED case influenced his political shift.

Bhujbal, who found himself incarcerated on money laundering charges linked to Maharashtra Sadan's construction, was released on bail in 2018. He asserts that the case was resolved under the Uddhav Thackeray government, and views the allegations as a distraction amid looming assembly elections. Bhujbal intends to consult legal counsel post-elections if the claims persist.

Meanwhile, NCP's Supriya Sule highlights Sardesai's book in context of opposition harassment by central agencies, alleging it validates misuse of power against political adversaries. As claims of BJP's 'washing machine' political playbook circulate, the party faces mounting scrutiny from rival factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024