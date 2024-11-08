Chhagan Bhujbal Denies Joining BJP to Evade Investigation Scandal

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal firmly rejects claims that he allied with the BJP-led coalition to escape the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny. These allegations surfaced following publication of journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book, suggesting Bhujbal acknowledged the ED case influenced his political shift.

Bhujbal, who found himself incarcerated on money laundering charges linked to Maharashtra Sadan's construction, was released on bail in 2018. He asserts that the case was resolved under the Uddhav Thackeray government, and views the allegations as a distraction amid looming assembly elections. Bhujbal intends to consult legal counsel post-elections if the claims persist.

Meanwhile, NCP's Supriya Sule highlights Sardesai's book in context of opposition harassment by central agencies, alleging it validates misuse of power against political adversaries. As claims of BJP's 'washing machine' political playbook circulate, the party faces mounting scrutiny from rival factions.

