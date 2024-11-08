South Korea Stands Firm Against Nuclear Threats
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has asserted a robust U.S.-South Korea alliance in the face of North Korean nuclear threats. This declaration follows North Korea's recent missile test. Yoon emphasizes collaboration with the U.S. for defense, underscoring the longstanding security partnership between the nations.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has affirmed the nation's readiness to counter any nuclear threats from North Korea, leveraging its alliance with the United States. According to a Newsweek report, Yoon indicated reliance on U.S. nuclear capabilities for defense, negating the necessity for South Korea to develop its own arsenal.
Yoon characterized a potential nuclear attack from North Korea as irrational and stated that the ROK-U.S. nuclear alliance would promptly retaliate using U.S. nuclear weapons. This comes after North Korea's test of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, amid accusations of military support to Russia.
Taking a firmer stance than his predecessors, Yoon continues to strengthen ties with Washington, building on a 70-year alliance. The geopolitical landscape between the Koreas remains tense, with their last war ending in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
