Heated Exchange in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Special Status Resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced a tense debate between PDP and National Conference members regarding a resolution on restoring the region's special status. PDP's Waheed Para emphasized preserving Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's legacy without compromising. The session also saw protests, with BJP members opposing the resolution's passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was the scene of a fiery debate between PDP and National Conference members on Friday, focusing on a resolution concerning the restoration of the region's special status.

PDP MLA Waheed Para supported the resolution initiated by the National Conference but stressed the importance of maintaining Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's legacy. Para sought to ensure no perception of compromise existed outside the Assembly.

The session, which has been marked by protests from BJP members, culminated in a resolution urging talks with regional representatives for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status while emphasizing national unity.

