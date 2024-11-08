Manipur's Political Turbulence: Can Congress Restore Harmony?

Amid rising tensions in Manipur, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has expressed confidence that only the Congress party can foster communal harmony and development in the state, regardless of ethnic differences.

Speaking at the party's Imphal headquarters, Singh accused the BJP of creating unrest and misunderstandings among communities since it assumed power.

He alleged that the BJP's government functions like a dictatorship, recalling how central influences helped them seize power despite Congress winning more seats in the 2017 elections. Singh criticized their reluctance to hold local body elections, unlike other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)