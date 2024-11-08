Election Commission's Strategic Officer Transfers Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

With the Delhi assembly elections expected in February next year, the Election Commission has directed the NCT administration to transfer officers working in their home districts. This move follows the Commission's longstanding policy to prevent officers connected with election duties from serving in familiar territories.

In a letter addressed to the Delhi chief secretary, the EC emphasized the practice of relocating officers who have served in particular districts for extended periods. The current legislative assembly's term concludes on February 23, 2025, necessitating elections in advance to form a new assembly.

Further, the EC specified that transfer orders related to officials involved in electoral roll revisions will only take effect after the electoral rolls' final publication. The Chief Electoral Officer must be consulted during appointments to ensure compliance with the Commission's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)