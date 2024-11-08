Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Urges Consensus Before Snap Elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that parliamentary parties would reach a consensus on legislation ahead of snap elections next year. Speaking in Budapest, he also emphasized the need for a calm discussion on setting dates for a confidence vote and new elections after his coalition's collapse.

Updated: 08-11-2024 20:25 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his hope on Friday that political parties in parliament can reach a consensus on crucial legislation before snap elections scheduled for next year.

During a speech in Budapest, Chancellor Scholz called for a composed discussion to establish dates for a confidence vote and subsequent new elections. This comes in the wake of his coalition's recent collapse, which has escalated political tensions.

He stressed the importance of parliamentary unity and constructive dialogue to navigate the current political landscape effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

