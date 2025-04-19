Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds as Visakhapatnam Faces Crucial No-Confidence Vote

Political tensions rise in Visakhapatnam amid a no-confidence motion against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. To prevent defections, YSRCP and TDP strategically relocate their corporators. As power struggles intensify, both sides aim for control in the pivotal council meeting, set against a backdrop of defection and political jockeying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:42 IST
TDP corporators return to Visakhapatnam late Friday night. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions are escalating in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation as the council gears up to discuss a no-confidence motion against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, elected on the YSR Congress Party ticket, this Saturday.

Amidst the political turmoil, several corporators allegedly sent to Malaysia by the Telugu Desam Party have returned to Visakhapatnam. Concurrently, the YSR Congress Party has strategically relocated its corporators to Sri Lanka to prevent any defections ahead of the crucial vote.

Led by district president Gudivada Amarnath, the YSR Congress Party has announced a boycott of the council session, issuing a whip to its corporators and threatening disciplinary action for non-compliance. The National Democratic Alliance, consisting of TDP, JSP, and BJP, requires at least 74 out of 98 total votes to pass the motion.

GVMC comprises 97 corporators across 98 wards along with 14 ex-officio members. The NDA alliance, buoyed by recent defections, reportedly commands 76 votes, creating uncertainty around the outcome of the no-confidence motion.

In a surprise move, YSRCP corporator Muttamsetti Priyanka has resigned from her position, raising further questions about the final vote outcome.

