Bulgarian Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Corruption Accusations

The Bulgarian government, under the leadership of Rosen Zhelyazkov, has successfully navigated a vote of no confidence in parliament. The motion aimed at challenging the administration over perceived inadequacies in combating corruption.

Initiated by the opposition MECh party and supported by Vazrazhdane and Velichie lawmakers, the vote marked the second attempt this month to unseat the government. However, it fell short of securing the required majority, with only 72 deputies supporting the motion.

In a decisive parliamentary session, 130 legislators opposed the motion, effectively halting the opposition's efforts. The vote underscores the enduring resilience of Zhelyazkov's government amidst ongoing scrutiny and political turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)