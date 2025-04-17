Bulgarian Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Corruption Accusations
The Bulgarian government, led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, overcame a vote of no confidence, which was launched due to alleged corruption failures. The motion, supported by the MECh, Vazrazhdane, and Velichie parties, was defeated in the 240-seat parliament, with 72 votes in favor and 130 against, necessitating a majority to pass.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
The Bulgarian government, under the leadership of Rosen Zhelyazkov, has successfully navigated a vote of no confidence in parliament. The motion aimed at challenging the administration over perceived inadequacies in combating corruption.
Initiated by the opposition MECh party and supported by Vazrazhdane and Velichie lawmakers, the vote marked the second attempt this month to unseat the government. However, it fell short of securing the required majority, with only 72 deputies supporting the motion.
In a decisive parliamentary session, 130 legislators opposed the motion, effectively halting the opposition's efforts. The vote underscores the enduring resilience of Zhelyazkov's government amidst ongoing scrutiny and political turbulence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Dismisses Corruption Case Against NY Mayor Eric Adams
Judge Dismisses Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Amid Political Controversy
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in District Social Welfare Office
AAP's Vision for Corruption-Free Goa
Controversy Surrounds Waqf (Amendment) Bill Amid Allegations of Corruption