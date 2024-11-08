Clash of Titans: Rane vs Thackeray in Maharashtra Politics

In a fiery political exchange, BJP leader Narayan Rane launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of forsaking Hindutva to acquire the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra. Rane argued that the Sena UBT would struggle to secure more than 25 seats in the upcoming state assembly polls.

During a rally in Kudal constituency, Rane voiced skepticism about the alliance of Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), claiming that they could not advance the state's interests. The former Union minister highlighted the opposition's continuous efforts to undermine BJP on developmental aspects, attributing the criticism to envy over government achievements.

Rane further alleged that both Thackeray and his son Aaditya were involved in corrupt activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He questioned Thackeray's contributions to the Konkan region during his tenure and labeled him an ineffective political leader, incapable of handling governance responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)