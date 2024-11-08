Kamala Harris' Campaign Struggles Amid Abortion Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign faced challenges converting the momentum from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision that overturned federal abortion rights into tangible support. Despite focusing on women's anger, the strategy struggled against competing priorities on voters' minds.

Polls showed that only 14% of voters prioritized abortion as their main issue, with the economy more prominently impacting the 2024 race. Although women and younger voters leaned towards Harris, the overall support was insufficient compared to Biden's 2020 figures.

The decision from the conservative court, which fostered stricter abortion laws in Republican-dominated states, helped fuel Democratic ballot victories. However, without federal legislative action, abortion rights remain embroiled in uneven state-by-state regulations.

