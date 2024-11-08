EU Leaders Unite for Competitiveness: Budapest Declaration
European Union leaders, at an informal summit, signed a declaration aimed at enhancing competitiveness, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The declaration, inspired by Orban's ally Donald Trump's election victory, aims to address high energy prices as a part of making Europe stronger and more competitive.
- Country:
- Hungary
Leaders of the European Union convened at an informal summit to address the region's competitiveness. They signed the Budapest Declaration, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The declaration targets urgent reforms to reduce high energy prices, aiming to bolster the EU's economic standing.
Prime Minister Orban, who has aligned himself with Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, emphasized the importance of this initiative. Orban expressed his ambition to 'make Europe great again,' echoing Trump's campaign rhetoric, with a focus on economic revitalization.
The summit's outcome signifies a united effort among EU members to strengthen their economic competitiveness globally. The Budapest Declaration reflects a collaborative step to address pressing issues, notably the continent's high energy costs, which are affecting economic performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
