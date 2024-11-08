Left Menu

Mexico's Resolve: Reinforcing Border Strategies Amid U.S. Tensions

Mexico is set to maintain its migrant restriction strategies at its northern border as reaffirmed by Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. The measures have significantly reduced border crossings. President Claudia Sheinbaum had a constructive call with U.S. President Trump on border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent government press briefing, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente emphasized the continued implementation of Mexico's successful measures to restrict migrant flow toward the U.S. border. The strategy has reportedly decreased border crossings by 76% since last December.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had a 'very cordial' call with U.S. President Trump, discussing potential issues surrounding the border. Sheinbaum noted that the discussion, held shortly after Trump's election victory, will open dialogue on cross-border concerns.

Trump has reiterated threats of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S. unless Mexico successfully curbs the movement of migrants and drugs over the border. Mexico's economy heavily depends on U.S. trade, with 80% of its exports headed to the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

