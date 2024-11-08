Mexico's Resolve: Reinforcing Border Strategies Amid U.S. Tensions

In a recent government press briefing, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente emphasized the continued implementation of Mexico's successful measures to restrict migrant flow toward the U.S. border. The strategy has reportedly decreased border crossings by 76% since last December.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had a 'very cordial' call with U.S. President Trump, discussing potential issues surrounding the border. Sheinbaum noted that the discussion, held shortly after Trump's election victory, will open dialogue on cross-border concerns.

Trump has reiterated threats of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S. unless Mexico successfully curbs the movement of migrants and drugs over the border. Mexico's economy heavily depends on U.S. trade, with 80% of its exports headed to the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)