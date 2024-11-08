Left Menu

Sarma Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as 'Unguided Missile'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to an 'unguided missile' and implored Sonia Gandhi to guide him. Sarma voiced concerns about tribal safety in Jharkhand, arguing it's more perilous than in Manipur and criticized Gandhi's approach to tribal, Dalit, and OBC issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:10 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to an 'unguided missile' and called on former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to ensure better guidance for him. Sarma, who serves as the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, raised concerns about the safety and well-being of tribals in the state, suggesting that they face a more serious threat than those in Manipur.

Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of fostering division among tribals, Dalits, and OBCs through his rhetoric. He emphasized a decline in the tribal population in Jharkhand due to substantial infiltration, contrasting it with an increase in Manipur. The Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with Gandhi's failure to address infiltration-affected areas like Bhognadih and Gaibathan during his visits.

In response to allegations from Gandhi and his allies regarding BJP's approach to tribals, Sarma clarified that the party holds Adivasis in high regard. He also noted that Rahul Gandhi's alliance has not honored promises to OBCs. With the Jharkhand assembly elections nearing, scheduled for November 13 and 20, the BJP's campaign spotlights the JMM-led coalition's mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

