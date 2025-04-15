Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Attack Raises Concerns Over Tribal Safety in Kerala

Two tribal persons collecting forest produce were killed in a suspected wild elephant attack in Athirappilly, Kerala. Criticism has mounted against the state government for inadequate measures to prevent such incidents. Authorities promise action and aid to victims' families as local tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:25 IST
In a tragic incident, two tribal individuals were killed in a suspected wild elephant attack in the forests of Athirappilly, Kerala. The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, were collecting forest produce when the attack occurred.

Criticism has emerged against the Kerala government for perceived inaction in preventing wildlife attacks. Congress leader V D Satheesan demanded immediate measures, such as surveillance in affected areas, to ensure the safety of forest-dwelling communities.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran pledged financial and medical support for the victims' families, promising necessary actions to prevent further incidents. Local authorities, including District Collector Arjun Pandian, have initiated steps to address community concerns and improve safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

