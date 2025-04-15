Tragic Elephant Attack Raises Concerns Over Tribal Safety in Kerala

In a tragic incident, two tribal individuals were killed in a suspected wild elephant attack in the forests of Athirappilly, Kerala. The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, were collecting forest produce when the attack occurred.

Criticism has emerged against the Kerala government for perceived inaction in preventing wildlife attacks. Congress leader V D Satheesan demanded immediate measures, such as surveillance in affected areas, to ensure the safety of forest-dwelling communities.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran pledged financial and medical support for the victims' families, promising necessary actions to prevent further incidents. Local authorities, including District Collector Arjun Pandian, have initiated steps to address community concerns and improve safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)