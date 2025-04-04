Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Budget Reforms for Dalits and Adivasis

In a fervent appeal, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called for a nationwide law requiring a fixed share of the national budget to be allocated for Dalit and Adivasi welfare schemes.

Gandhi's plea follows a meeting with researchers, activists, and social workers linked to these communities, who are demanding equitable fiscal commitments from the central government. Highlighting successful precedents in Karnataka and Telangana, Gandhi argues that dedicated Sub-Plans have historically benefited these marginalized groups.

Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's reductions in these allocations, stressing the urgent need for concrete measures that ensure Dalits and Adivasis gain a voice in national governance and participation in power structures.

