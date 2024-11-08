Left Menu

European Defense: Strengthening the Shield Amidst New Challenges

A report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies highlights the mixed progress of European nations in boosting defenses since the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While some achievements have been made, challenges like underinvestment and dependence on the U.S. remain. European leaders are urged to prioritize self-reliance and enhance military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:22 IST
  • Czechia

In response to geopolitical tensions amplified by Russia's annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European nations have fortified their defenses. However, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) reveals significant gaps in preparedness, aligning with discussions at a three-day conference in the Czech Republic.

While improvements in defense spending are noted, progress remains uneven, as European nations grapple with financial instability and regulatory hurdles that hinder the defense industry's growth. Despite increased output and strategic donations, European countries still heavily rely on the U.S., seeking alternatives in global partners such as Brazil, Israel, and South Korea.

The report underscores the need for European military forces expansion to counter potential threats effectively. It calls on European governments to prioritize defense and security investments, adapting to the contemporary strategic landscape by rekindling their 'muscle memory' of defense policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

