Trump's Power Circle: Unveiling Key Figures As He Prepares for White House Return

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House with a mix of seasoned friends and new allies. Key figures in his orbit include campaign manager Susie Wiles, family member Lara Trump, UFC President Dana White, and billionaire Elon Musk. Each plays a significant role as Trump prepares for his next administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:58 IST
Donald Trump is poised to resume his role at the White House, accompanied by a blend of old allies and fresh faces. As the Republican president-elect, Trump hasn't yet disclosed many of his administration's key appointees. However, he consistently surrounded himself with a mix of trusted and new supporters on his campaign journey.

Among the pivotal figures is Susie Wiles, considered the cornerstone of Trump's campaign success, now promoted to chief of staff. Wiles, a seasoned strategist, commands a quiet power and influence behind Trump's political operations, steering them towards victory with a disciplined approach.

High-profile supporters joining Trump's team include Lara Trump, who not only represents family ties but also plays a critical role in the Republican National Committee. Meanwhile, household names like Dana White, Elon Musk, and former NFL player Pat Summerall's daughter have cemented their standing in Trump's circle, ready to influence the President's forthcoming tenure.

