Tensions Rise Ahead of WTO Leadership Decision

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stands unchallenged in her bid for a second term as the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General, but her reappointment isn't guaranteed. With the application deadline looming, uncertainties arise amid speculation about Donald Trump's potential return to the White House.

Sources reveal that although Okonjo-Iweala, a trailblazer as the WTO's first female leader, has broad support, her reappointment isn't assured. Trump's former trade representative criticized her ties with China, reflecting polarized global trade stances.

The WTO grapples with internal frustrations and challenges from a potential Trump administration. Analysts highlight the organization's struggle to innovate with consensus among 166 members, underscoring a volatile landscape for future trade negotiations.

