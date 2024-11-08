Tensions Rise Ahead of WTO Leadership Decision
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's bid for a second WTO term faces uncertainty without challengers. Trump's potential return could complicate her reappointment, influencing global trade outlook. The WTO contends with internal dissatisfaction and external challenges, as consensus remains elusive for crucial trade reforms.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stands unchallenged in her bid for a second term as the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General, but her reappointment isn't guaranteed. With the application deadline looming, uncertainties arise amid speculation about Donald Trump's potential return to the White House.
Sources reveal that although Okonjo-Iweala, a trailblazer as the WTO's first female leader, has broad support, her reappointment isn't assured. Trump's former trade representative criticized her ties with China, reflecting polarized global trade stances.
The WTO grapples with internal frustrations and challenges from a potential Trump administration. Analysts highlight the organization's struggle to innovate with consensus among 166 members, underscoring a volatile landscape for future trade negotiations.
