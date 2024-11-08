Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of WTO Leadership Decision

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's bid for a second WTO term faces uncertainty without challengers. Trump's potential return could complicate her reappointment, influencing global trade outlook. The WTO contends with internal dissatisfaction and external challenges, as consensus remains elusive for crucial trade reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:25 IST
Tensions Rise Ahead of WTO Leadership Decision
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stands unchallenged in her bid for a second term as the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General, but her reappointment isn't guaranteed. With the application deadline looming, uncertainties arise amid speculation about Donald Trump's potential return to the White House.

Sources reveal that although Okonjo-Iweala, a trailblazer as the WTO's first female leader, has broad support, her reappointment isn't assured. Trump's former trade representative criticized her ties with China, reflecting polarized global trade stances.

The WTO grapples with internal frustrations and challenges from a potential Trump administration. Analysts highlight the organization's struggle to innovate with consensus among 166 members, underscoring a volatile landscape for future trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024