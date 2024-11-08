Ajit Pawar Explains Modi's Absence in Baramati Campaign

NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not hold a campaign rally in Baramati for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Pawar, contesting from Baramati, explained that Modi's stature usually attracts district-level rallies, not smaller venues like tehsil places. This strategic move contrasts with the Prime Minister's 2019 rally aimed at defeating Pawar.

Pawar, now in the ruling coalition, faces his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, backed by Sharad Pawar's NCP. Modi's absence reflects internal dynamics, as Ajit humorously noted the Prime Minister's focus is now on ensuring his victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)