Ajit Pawar Explains Modi's Absence in Baramati Campaign
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, addresses why Prime Minister Modi isn't campaigning in Baramati. Despite Modi's previous rally in 2019 aimed at defeating Ajit, Modi’s absence now is strategic, given Pawar is contesting against his nephew. Ajit's NCP faction is part of the ruling coalition.
- Country:
- India
NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not hold a campaign rally in Baramati for the upcoming state assembly elections.
Pawar, contesting from Baramati, explained that Modi's stature usually attracts district-level rallies, not smaller venues like tehsil places. This strategic move contrasts with the Prime Minister's 2019 rally aimed at defeating Pawar.
Pawar, now in the ruling coalition, faces his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, backed by Sharad Pawar's NCP. Modi's absence reflects internal dynamics, as Ajit humorously noted the Prime Minister's focus is now on ensuring his victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- Modi
- Baramati
- NCP
- elections
- 2023
- politics
- coalition
- Yugendra Pawar
- Sharad Pawar
ALSO READ
BJP's Poonawalla Labels Congress as Politics' 'Kachha Nimbu'
NCP Gains Momentum: BJP Leaders Switch Sides as Maharashtra Elections Loom
NCP Unveils Second List for Maharashtra Elections
Congress Unveils Candidate List for High-Stakes By-Elections
Zeeshan Siddiqui Joins NCP: A Political Reshuffle Ahead of Maharashtra Elections