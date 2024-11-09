Trump's Inner Circle: A Sneak Peek at Potential Cabinet Members

In the wake of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, momentum is building as he begins the critical task of forming his cabinet. At the forefront of Trump's selections is Susie Wiles, announced as his White House chief of staff, a move aimed at instilling discipline and order within the administration.

Scott Bessent emerges as a top candidate for treasury secretary, aligned with Trump's economic philosophy which favors tariffs and skepticism of regulations. Bessent's hedge fund experience and close relations with Trump place him in a strong position, alongside other contenders like John Paulson and Larry Kudlow.

Linda McMahon is seen as a leading choice for commerce secretary. Her longstanding support for Trump and pro-business stance makes her a strategic pick. The unfolding decision-making process highlights Trump's reliance on proven allies to execute his agenda effectively in the coming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)