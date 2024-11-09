Peru-China Free-Trade Agreement Set to Boost Commerce by 50%

Peru and China are gearing up to sign an updated free-trade agreement, which is expected to boost commerce by a significant 50% between the two countries. This development aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping's forthcoming visit to the Andean nation, according to a statement from Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters held in Lima, Minister Elmer Schialer unveiled details about the visit. He confirmed that President Xi would be accompanied by a delegation comprising 400 Chinese business leaders. These delegates are particularly interested in exploring investment opportunities in Peru's infrastructure and technology sectors.

This trade pact marks a significant step forward in enhancing economic ties, as both nations stand to benefit from increased commercial activity. The emphasis on infrastructure and technology underscores the strategic importance of these sectors in bilateral relations.

