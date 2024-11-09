Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Nevada Return: Red Shifts Once Again

Donald Trump clinched victory in Nevada, marking a Republican win in the state for the first time since 2004. This victory highlights a shift from the 2020 election when Biden won the two largest counties. Trump and Kamala Harris actively campaigned in Nevada to sway voters.

Updated: 09-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:10 IST
Donald Trump has secured a notable victory in Nevada, capturing the state's six electoral votes for the Republicans for the first time since George W. Bush's 2004 election.

In a heated campaign, both Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris made frequent visits to Nevada, highlighting its importance in the political landscape.

While most rural counties in Nevada favored Trump back in the 2020 election, Joe Biden had previously won Washoe and Clark counties. However, current results underscore a pivotal shift as Trump now emerges victorious, as announced by the Associated Press at 12:15 am EST.

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

