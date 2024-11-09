Trump's Triumphant Nevada Return: Red Shifts Once Again

Donald Trump has secured a notable victory in Nevada, capturing the state's six electoral votes for the Republicans for the first time since George W. Bush's 2004 election.

In a heated campaign, both Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris made frequent visits to Nevada, highlighting its importance in the political landscape.

While most rural counties in Nevada favored Trump back in the 2020 election, Joe Biden had previously won Washoe and Clark counties. However, current results underscore a pivotal shift as Trump now emerges victorious, as announced by the Associated Press at 12:15 am EST.

