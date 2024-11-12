Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Aims for 15% Growth: CM Naidu's Ambitious Vision-2047

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu outlines plans to achieve a 15% growth rate in Andhra Pradesh through strategic policies and industry collaborations. During a Task Force meeting, he emphasized the importance of innovation, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship to propel the state towards significant economic advancement, aiming for prosperity by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:57 IST
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at first meeting of the Taskforce on Economic Development for Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047. (Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has set an ambitious target of achieving a 15 percent growth rate, bolstered by strategic plans and collaborations with industry leaders. Speaking at a Task Force meeting dedicated to Vision-2047, Naidu emphasized the crucial role of wealth creation through expanding opportunities and improved living conditions for the poor.

Drawing confidence from the previous regime's 13.5 percent growth, Naidu articulated the state government's commitment to implementing necessary policies to attain this target. He outlined a mandate focusing on economic growth avenues, infrastructure, and policy reforms to transform Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the importance of sectors such as infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing, Naidu urged the Task Force to devise a roadmap for substantial growth by 2030 and 2047. Under Naidu's chairmanship, the meeting involved key industry figures like Tata Group's Chandrasekharan and CII representatives, focusing on advancing the state's economic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

