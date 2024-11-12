Andhra Pradesh Aims for 15% Growth: CM Naidu's Ambitious Vision-2047

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has set an ambitious target of achieving a 15 percent growth rate, bolstered by strategic plans and collaborations with industry leaders. Speaking at a Task Force meeting dedicated to Vision-2047, Naidu emphasized the crucial role of wealth creation through expanding opportunities and improved living conditions for the poor.

Drawing confidence from the previous regime's 13.5 percent growth, Naidu articulated the state government's commitment to implementing necessary policies to attain this target. He outlined a mandate focusing on economic growth avenues, infrastructure, and policy reforms to transform Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the importance of sectors such as infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing, Naidu urged the Task Force to devise a roadmap for substantial growth by 2030 and 2047. Under Naidu's chairmanship, the meeting involved key industry figures like Tata Group's Chandrasekharan and CII representatives, focusing on advancing the state's economic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)