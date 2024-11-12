Left Menu

Political Showdown in Maharashtra: BJP and MVA Lock Horns Ahead of Elections

As Maharashtra assembly elections approach, BJP's Amit Shah has taken a strong stand against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, accusing them of corruption and broken promises. In response, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticizes BJP's double standards and defends MVA's record against the ruling coalition's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST
Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fierce pre-election exchange, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exhibiting dishonesty and double standards. Her remarks come in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Mohamed dismissed Shah's claims by highlighting the BJP's contradictions, arguing that the party's actions reflect the very issues they accuse others of, such as corruption and appeasement.

Earlier, at a rally in Buldhana, Maharashtra, Shah launched an attack on the Congress-led MVA alliance. He accused them of failing to deliver on promises and characterized their guarantees as hollow. Shah claimed that the opposition's stance on significant BJP policies, including Article 370 and the Ram temple, further demonstrated their unreliability. He assured the public that changes to the Waqf Act are forthcoming, a move he believes is crucial for property rights in parts of India.

With Maharashtra's assembly elections looming, the political battle has intensified between the opposition coalition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), and the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. This high-stakes electoral contest is set against a backdrop of mutual accusations and fervent campaign rhetoric, promising a fiery contest in the state's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

