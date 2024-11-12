Left Menu

Republicans Poised to Control U.S. House and Senate

Decision Desk HQ projects that the Republican Party, led by President-elect Donald Trump, is likely to hold a majority in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Edison Research predicts Republicans will occupy at least 215 House seats, with 14 seats uncalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:40 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Decision Desk HQ announced on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's Republican Party is anticipated to secure a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, signaling Republican dominance in both Congressional chambers.

Although Edison Research has yet to confirm control of the House, it forecasts Republicans with at least 215 seats against the Democrats' 206, while 14 seats remain undecided. A majority requires 218 seats. The Republicans are also projected to control at least 52 Senate seats, maintaining their grip over both legislative bodies.

During Trump's initial presidential term from 2017-2021, his critical legislative victory was the enactment of sweeping tax cuts, which are set to expire soon. Conversely, Democratic President Joe Biden has seen limited legislative success in the past two years of divided government, complicating basic Congressional functions like government funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

