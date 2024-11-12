Republicans Poised to Control U.S. House and Senate

Decision Desk HQ announced on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's Republican Party is anticipated to secure a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, signaling Republican dominance in both Congressional chambers.

Although Edison Research has yet to confirm control of the House, it forecasts Republicans with at least 215 seats against the Democrats' 206, while 14 seats remain undecided. A majority requires 218 seats. The Republicans are also projected to control at least 52 Senate seats, maintaining their grip over both legislative bodies.

During Trump's initial presidential term from 2017-2021, his critical legislative victory was the enactment of sweeping tax cuts, which are set to expire soon. Conversely, Democratic President Joe Biden has seen limited legislative success in the past two years of divided government, complicating basic Congressional functions like government funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)