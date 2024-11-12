Medvedev Accuses Europe of Escalating Ukraine Conflict

In a striking statement on Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused European leaders of seeking to dangerously escalate the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This comes in the wake of the re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Medvedev, known for his hardline stance as a senior security official, used his Telegram channel to assert that European politicians are attempting to "push the conflict with Russia into an irreversible phase" while they have the chance.

He strongly cautioned against allowing Kyiv to use long-range Western missiles, which could target sites inside Russia, warning of further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)