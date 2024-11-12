BJP's Dhillon Confident of By-Election Victory in Barnala

Kewal Singh Dhillon, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Barnala by-election, is confident about securing a victory. Having held the MLA position from Barnala previously under Congress, Dhillon has switched allegiances and is now campaigning on a platform of development, juxtaposing his record against what he describes as the failures of the AAP-led state government.

Dhillon highlights his efforts in advancing infrastructure, including roads and rail networks, as key achievements during his political career. Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for its governance, he accuses them of collaborating with Congress against the BJP and claims both parties have failed the people of Punjab on several fronts.

Asserting a need for better governance, Dhillon appeals to voters to choose BJP for development and stability, confidently predicting his party's emblematic 'Lotus' will bloom in Barnala this November. The stakes of these by-elections are high, with several seats, including Barnala, set to influence the political dynamics in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)