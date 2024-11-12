Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Jharkhand: BJP's Strong Stance on Coal Smuggling and Infiltration

In a fiery address on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called out the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling, rallying voters to bolster the BJP's influence to combat these issues.

Shah declared that the BJP will expel every infiltrator and cease coal smuggling in Jharkhand, alleviating traders' fears. Speaking at a rally in Jharia's coal belt, he vowed strict action against corrupt leaders.

He accused Hemant Soren of welcoming infiltrators and attacking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, urging the electorate to vote for BJP to influence change in both local and international corridors of power.

