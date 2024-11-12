Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Jharkhand: BJP's Strong Stance on Coal Smuggling and Infiltration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for corruption and coal smuggling, urging voters to support BJP for action. He promised to drive out infiltrators and touted BJP's women's property initiatives. Shah accused Congress of undermining OBC, ST, and SC reservations.
In a fiery address on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called out the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling, rallying voters to bolster the BJP's influence to combat these issues.
Shah declared that the BJP will expel every infiltrator and cease coal smuggling in Jharkhand, alleviating traders' fears. Speaking at a rally in Jharia's coal belt, he vowed strict action against corrupt leaders.
He accused Hemant Soren of welcoming infiltrators and attacking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, urging the electorate to vote for BJP to influence change in both local and international corridors of power.
