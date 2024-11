Stronger Sino-Russian Ties Amid Rising External Challenges

In response to rising external challenges, China and Russia are set to enhance their partnership and solidarity. This was emphasized by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during his discussions with Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in Beijing, underlined China's readiness to engage in close communication and coordination with Russia, reinforcing their ties amidst global pressures.

The Chinese foreign ministry highlighted Wang Yi's commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation, marking a significant moment in Sino-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)