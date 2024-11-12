Political Turmoil: Councillor's Allegations of Assault in Feroke
A municipal council meeting in Feroke turned chaotic as councillor Shanubiya Niyas alleged she was assaulted by rival councillors. She claimed the incident was part of ongoing harassment following her political party switch. However, police reported no formal complaints were filed about the assault.
In a dramatic turn of events at a Feroke municipal council meeting, councillor Shanubiya Niyas alleged she was assaulted and publicly humiliated by fellow councillors on November 11. The incident, aired on television, has sparked widespread outrage.
Niyas, a recent defector to the UDF ally IUML, accused Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors of physically attacking her in retaliation for her party switch. The footage shows councillors attempting to place a garland of shoes around her neck, a traditional gesture of insult.
Niyas stated she has faced harassment since her political shift but noted that police had not acted on her complaints. Feroke police confirmed no formal complaint was lodged regarding the meeting incident, describing it as a 'minor ruckus.'
