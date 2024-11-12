Inflation on the Rise: Europe's Concerns Over Trump's Policies

European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann has raised concerns that the economic policies expected to be implemented by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could lead to inflationary pressures on both sides of the Atlantic.

Holzmann highlighted that Trump's rapid policy execution could lead to sustained higher interest rates and inflation. This could ultimately affect the valuation of both the U.S. dollar and inflation rates within the eurozone.

The remarks indicate potential economic shifts that may alter global financial dynamics and place pressure on European markets.

