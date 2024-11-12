Germany's Political Crossroads: New Elections Amid Crisis

Germany is poised to enter a new electoral chapter on February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition. This fresh election date came to light as the Social Democrats, Greens, and conservatives reached a compromise, with sources confirming the decision on Tuesday.

Calls for an earlier election, suggested by opposition leader Friedrich Merz, were resisted by Scholz. He cited concerns that holding a vote in January would burden electoral authorities during the challenging winter months, which include holidays and a peak in illnesses. According to Scholz, this timing could also leave parties underprepared.

The new elections will be arranged after Scholz initiates and loses a confidence vote in parliament, anticipated to occur around mid-December. Meanwhile, Scholz continues to run a minority government with the Greens' support, striving to pass essential laws to protect the Constitutional Court and secure Ukraine funding before potentially stepping down.

