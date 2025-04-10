Left Menu

Luxury Meets Nature: 'Between The Greens' by 42 Estates Enters Bengaluru

42 Estates has launched 'Between The Greens,' a luxury villa project in Varthur, Bengaluru. Spanning 9.5 acres, it offers 137 eco-friendly villas along with top-tier amenities, catering to modern lifestyle demands. The project blends tranquility with connectivity, making it ideal for professionals and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:29 IST
Luxury Meets Nature: 'Between The Greens' by 42 Estates Enters Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Entering Bengaluru's thriving residential market, 42 Estates has unveiled 'Between The Greens,' a 9.5-acre luxury villa community strategically placed in Varthur. This project offers a peaceful refuge from Whitefield's bustling core while maintaining essential urban connectivity.

Designed with sustainability and contemporary aesthetics, 'Between The Greens' presents 137 well-crafted 4 BHK villas. It combines modern architecture with eco-friendly principles, ensuring a harmonious blend with nature. Developed in collaboration with SPD, the project is bound by quality and innovative execution.

This venture is robust with amenities like exclusive clubhouses, a sports club, co-working spaces, and wellness facilities, appealing to today's mindful homebuyers. Its strategic location provides easy access to business districts and top schools, meeting the needs of professionals and families seeking both harmony and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025