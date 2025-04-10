Luxury Meets Nature: 'Between The Greens' by 42 Estates Enters Bengaluru

Entering Bengaluru's thriving residential market, 42 Estates has unveiled 'Between The Greens,' a 9.5-acre luxury villa community strategically placed in Varthur. This project offers a peaceful refuge from Whitefield's bustling core while maintaining essential urban connectivity.

Designed with sustainability and contemporary aesthetics, 'Between The Greens' presents 137 well-crafted 4 BHK villas. It combines modern architecture with eco-friendly principles, ensuring a harmonious blend with nature. Developed in collaboration with SPD, the project is bound by quality and innovative execution.

This venture is robust with amenities like exclusive clubhouses, a sports club, co-working spaces, and wellness facilities, appealing to today's mindful homebuyers. Its strategic location provides easy access to business districts and top schools, meeting the needs of professionals and families seeking both harmony and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)