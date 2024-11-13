Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy. This move, aimed at reducing government bureaucracy and regulations, will see Musk influence Trump's administration informally, benefiting his companies and promoting transparency.
In a bold move to shake up government operations, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the world's richest person, to head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency alongside former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The department seeks to streamline federal agencies and cut bureaucratic red tape.
This initiative aims to fulfill long-held conservative ambitions of reducing government size, with Trump emphasizing the benefits of external advice from the private sector. The roles of Musk and Ramaswamy will be informal, allowing Musk to continue leading Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X while shaping major governmental reforms.
Musk's increasing clout in Washington, bolstered by his significant campaign donations to Trump, suggests substantial influence over federal policies. The task of the department, dubbed with the acronym 'DOGE', includes promoting transparency, reducing wasteful spending, and potentially boosting Musk-led market ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Albanese's Flight Upgrade Controversy: Transparency or Privilege?
Vatican's Child Protection Commission Calls for Greater Transparency in Addressing Clergy Abuse
Pope Francis' Commission Urges Greater Transparency for Abuse Victims
TRAI's Final Push: New Regulations Set to Tackle Spam Calls by January
Bharat Petroleum Champions Integrity and Transparency