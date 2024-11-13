Left Menu

Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy. This move, aimed at reducing government bureaucracy and regulations, will see Musk influence Trump's administration informally, benefiting his companies and promoting transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 08:54 IST
Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency
Elon Musk

In a bold move to shake up government operations, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the world's richest person, to head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency alongside former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The department seeks to streamline federal agencies and cut bureaucratic red tape.

This initiative aims to fulfill long-held conservative ambitions of reducing government size, with Trump emphasizing the benefits of external advice from the private sector. The roles of Musk and Ramaswamy will be informal, allowing Musk to continue leading Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X while shaping major governmental reforms.

Musk's increasing clout in Washington, bolstered by his significant campaign donations to Trump, suggests substantial influence over federal policies. The task of the department, dubbed with the acronym 'DOGE', includes promoting transparency, reducing wasteful spending, and potentially boosting Musk-led market ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024