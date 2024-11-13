Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency

In a bold move to shake up government operations, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the world's richest person, to head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency alongside former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The department seeks to streamline federal agencies and cut bureaucratic red tape.

This initiative aims to fulfill long-held conservative ambitions of reducing government size, with Trump emphasizing the benefits of external advice from the private sector. The roles of Musk and Ramaswamy will be informal, allowing Musk to continue leading Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X while shaping major governmental reforms.

Musk's increasing clout in Washington, bolstered by his significant campaign donations to Trump, suggests substantial influence over federal policies. The task of the department, dubbed with the acronym 'DOGE', includes promoting transparency, reducing wasteful spending, and potentially boosting Musk-led market ventures.

