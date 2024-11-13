Sri Lanka Prepares for Pivotal Parliamentary Elections

Sri Lanka is gearing up for a pivotal parliamentary election on Thursday, with all systems set for a fair and transparent voting process, confirmed a top election commission official.

The election will see over 13,314 polling stations operated across the country, open from 7 am to 4 pm local time.

Sri Lanka will elect 225 parliamentarians through proportional representation, amid tight security with nearly 90,000 personnel deployed. It's the first major electoral challenge for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his National People's Power party.

