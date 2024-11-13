High-Stakes Battle: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

Voter turnout reached 13.04% by 9 AM during the initial phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a total of 43 constituencies participating. Polling started at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM across 15 districts, featuring 683 candidates, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Queuing up early, voters formed long lines outside multiple booths as Simdega reported the highest turnout at 15.09%. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote in Ranchi, urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights. This election sees the JMM-led coalition promoting welfare schemes and the BJP focusing on its Hindutva agenda.

With 1.37 crore eligible voters, significant figures like PM Modi have been rallying for BJP while the INDIA bloc accuses the ruling center of misusing power. Both alliances are pulling out all stops pre-election, as the final phase takes place on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

