Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections saw a 13.04% voter turnout by 9 AM, with 683 candidates contesting across 43 constituencies. Prominent figures like former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora are participating. The elections are crucial for both the JMM-led coalition and the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:56 IST
High-Stakes Battle: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Voter turnout reached 13.04% by 9 AM during the initial phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a total of 43 constituencies participating. Polling started at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM across 15 districts, featuring 683 candidates, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Queuing up early, voters formed long lines outside multiple booths as Simdega reported the highest turnout at 15.09%. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote in Ranchi, urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights. This election sees the JMM-led coalition promoting welfare schemes and the BJP focusing on its Hindutva agenda.

With 1.37 crore eligible voters, significant figures like PM Modi have been rallying for BJP while the INDIA bloc accuses the ruling center of misusing power. Both alliances are pulling out all stops pre-election, as the final phase takes place on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024