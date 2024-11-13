Left Menu

Jharkhand Elections: JMM's Manoj Pandey Confident of Victory as Voting Begins

In the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM's Manoj Pandey expressed confidence in a win against BJP, highlighting widespread support for development led by Hemant Soren. With significant voter turnout, candidates like Mahua Maji are emphasizing transformative agendas for the state amid a tight race against BJP contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST
Jharkhand Elections: JMM's Manoj Pandey Confident of Victory as Voting Begins
JMM leader Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged atmosphere marking the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey proclaimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s visible desperation signaled an impending defeat. 'The people of Jharkhand are inclined towards progressive development with Hemant Soren, rejecting divisive politics,' Pandey stated to ANI.

The ruling BJP-led NDA faces serious competition from the JMM coalition, with key figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar in the ring. Notably, Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from Ranchi, urged residents to cast their votes in her favor, promising major transformations for the capital.

Maji outlined her vision to advance Ranchi with both infrastructural and social developments, drawing from her extensive experience across various sectors. She emphasized the necessity of improved urban amenities under Hemant Soren's leadership, while advocating for the addition of educational and cultural institutions, and attracting IT businesses to the region.

With Mahua Maji contesting against BJP incumbent CP Singh in Ranchi, the voting has now commenced, covering 43 out of 81 total seats in Jharkhand. By early Wednesday, the electorate, including a large number of women voters, began to determine the fate of 683 candidates, underscoring the high stakes of this election phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024