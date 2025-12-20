Left Menu

Celebrating Christmas: A Spirit of Unity and Joy in Ranchi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren celebrated the Christmas season by visiting the Archbishop's House in Ranchi, praising the festive atmosphere. Meanwhile, Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted Christianity's contributions to India, emphasizing its role in nation-building. Both leaders underscored the importance of unity during the Christmas festivities and within India's pluralistic society.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren at Christmas Celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined festive celebrations on Friday by visiting the Archbishop's House in Ranchi, immersing himself in the vibrant and joyful atmosphere of the Christmas season. He expressed his holiday wishes to everyone, noting, 'There is an environment of happiness in the city, and Ranchi is drenched in the joy of Christmas.' Soren was also present at the closing ceremony of the four-day Christmas Milan Festival at Loyola Ground, Ranchi, where he conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the upcoming Christmas festivities.

In a separate message, Vice President Radhakrishnan reflected on Christmas as a celebration of universal values like peace, compassion, humility, and service to humanity. He praised Lord Jesus Christ's teachings of love, harmony, and moral courage, emphasizing their timeless relevance within India's spiritual traditions marked by coexistence and human dignity. Highlighting the enduring presence of Christianity in India, the Vice President recognized the Christian community's quiet yet significant contributions to the nation's social, cultural, and developmental sectors, particularly in education, healthcare, and social reform reaching even the remotest areas.

Recounting his personal experiences, VP Radhakrishnan spoke of his close interactions with Christian organizations during his tenure as Governor in various states. Celebrating Christmas annually in Coimbatore as a Member of Parliament, he valued the spirit of mutual understanding cultivated there. He also referenced a historical figure, Constantine Joseph Beschi, who enriched Tamil culture, underscoring Christianity's deep cultural integration in India. Emphasizing India's pluralistic ethos, he stated that the country's unity lies in mutual respect and shared values, linking the spirit of Christmas with the national vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He encouraged all communities to collaborate for a prosperous future, contributing to the nation's development goals as articulated in Viksit Bharat@2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

