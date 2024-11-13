Jharkhand Votes: A Call for Democracy and Social Justice

The first phase of voting in Jharkhand began on Wednesday with key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge appealing to voters to stand up for democracy and constitutional values. Gandhi emphasized the importance of voting for the INDIA bloc, promising prosperity through seven guarantees.

Kharge highlighted the need for inclusive governance and warned against divisive tactics of certain political groups. He encouraged the electorate to prioritize social justice and the protection of natural resources while keeping polarizing forces at bay. The stakes are high in this election, with implications for both local and national politics.

With assembly and bypolls underway across several states, Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, united in their message. She urged Jharkhand's citizens to vote enthusiastically, protecting both their resources and tribal respect, aiming for a victory for the INDIA alliance in this pivotal democratic exercise.

