Congress Grills PM Modi with Queries on Bihar Issues

The Congress party questioned PM Modi on delays and negligence in Bihar, including the stalled AIIMS Darbhanga project, neglect of the Maithili language, unfulfilled airport promises, and a controversial stance on caste census. They urged decisive actions on reservations and questioned the BJP's commitment to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding several pressing issues in Bihar, specifically targeting stalled projects and linguistic negligence.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised questions about the prolonged delay in AIIMS Darbhanga's construction and criticized the BJP's neglect of the Maithili language over the past two decades.

He also slammed the government for failing to deliver promised airports in Bihar and questioned the PM's stance on a caste census, urging reforms in reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

