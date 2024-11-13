Congress Grills PM Modi with Queries on Bihar Issues

In a fiery address, Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding several pressing issues in Bihar, specifically targeting stalled projects and linguistic negligence.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised questions about the prolonged delay in AIIMS Darbhanga's construction and criticized the BJP's neglect of the Maithili language over the past two decades.

He also slammed the government for failing to deliver promised airports in Bihar and questioned the PM's stance on a caste census, urging reforms in reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)