Left Menu

High Stakes: Early Voter Turnout in Kerala's Wayanad and Chelakkara Bypolls

In Kerala's Wayanad and Chelakkara bypolls, voter turnout surged to 20.54% and 19.08% within three hours, amid strong security and minor EVM issues. The polls were necessitated by Rahul Gandhi vacating the Wayanad seat and KRadhakrishnan's LS election win. Top contenders include Priyanka Gandhi and Navya Haridas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:55 IST
High Stakes: Early Voter Turnout in Kerala's Wayanad and Chelakkara Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala witnessed brisk polling in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly bypolls on Wednesday, with voter turnout reaching 20.54% and 19.08% after just three hours. Despite minor electronic voting machine (EVM) issues in some booths, the election process was largely incident-free.

The polls were marked by tight security arrangements, deploying over 2,500 personnel and live monitoring through extensive webcasting. These by-elections follow Rahul Gandhi vacating the Wayanad seat after his victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli.

The high-stakes election saw 16 candidates in Wayanad and six in Chelakkara vying for the seats, with top contenders including Congress-led UDF's Priyanka Gandhi, making her electoral debut, as well as CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024