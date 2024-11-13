High Stakes: Early Voter Turnout in Kerala's Wayanad and Chelakkara Bypolls

Kerala witnessed brisk polling in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly bypolls on Wednesday, with voter turnout reaching 20.54% and 19.08% after just three hours. Despite minor electronic voting machine (EVM) issues in some booths, the election process was largely incident-free.

The polls were marked by tight security arrangements, deploying over 2,500 personnel and live monitoring through extensive webcasting. These by-elections follow Rahul Gandhi vacating the Wayanad seat after his victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli.

The high-stakes election saw 16 candidates in Wayanad and six in Chelakkara vying for the seats, with top contenders including Congress-led UDF's Priyanka Gandhi, making her electoral debut, as well as CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)