BJP's Champai Soren Highlights Infiltration Concern During Jharkhand Assembly Elections

BJP candidate Champai Soren emphasizes the threat of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand. Speaking during the first phase of Assembly elections, he underscores the need to protect local lands. Jharkhand reports 29.31% voter turnout, with security ramped up across 43 constituencies.

Updated: 13-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:06 IST
BJP candidate Champai Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of Jharkhand's first phase of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Champai Soren has raised the alarm over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. Addressing voters in Saraikela, Soren stressed the urgency of protecting tribal lands associated with Sidho-Kanho and the Santhal community from the alleged infiltration threat.

Champai Soren, a former Chief Minister who recently shifted allegiance from the JMM to the BJP, expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in forming the government. Highlighting key electoral issues, he mentioned not only infiltration but also unemployment and irrigation. Moreover, he praised the Gogo Didi Scheme, which promises Rs 21,00 per month for women, as a significant benefit.

The voting process in Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 29.31% by 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting is being conducted across 43 of the state's 81 constituencies with enhanced security measures to ensure orderly polling. More than 200 security companies have been deployed strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

