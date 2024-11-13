NATO's New Frontier: US Defence Base Opens in Poland

The United States will inaugurate a new air defence base in northern Poland on Wednesday, a move aimed at reassuring Polish citizens of NATO's ongoing security commitments following Donald Trump's election victory.

Located in Redzikowo, the base underscores Poland's solid military ties with Washington, transcending changes in U.S. leadership. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski emphasized the geostrategic resolve of the United States in a video shared online, affirming the base's significance.

Despite Moscow's longstanding objections, Poland remains confident in its defence strategy, being the biggest spender in NATO relative to its economy's size. The base is a part of the NATO missile shield, designed as a defensive measure against short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

