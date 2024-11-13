Election Integrity and Lawful Checks: A Dual Display in Maharashtra

In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming state assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed the inspection of his bags by poll personnel during a campaign trip. Pawar, whose bags were scrutinized while he was aboard a helicopter, stated that such checks are crucial for maintaining fair electoral practices.

On social media platform X, Pawar shared a video of the inspection, emphasizing the importance of supporting electoral integrity. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP also released footage of a similar check on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' luggage, underscoring their message that adhering to constitutional principles means more than mere outward show.

These actions came as a response to allegations by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, who accused authorities of selectively targeting him during previous campaign stops. The BJP dismissed these claims, highlighting that all leaders are equally subjected to scrutiny to uphold democratic processes.

