Taiwan's Central Bank Sounds Alarm on Trump's Trade Policies
Taiwan's central bank warns that the proposed trade policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could escalate global trade conflicts and impact Taiwan's economy, especially its tech industry. The bank emphasizes the potential risks posed by Trump's suggested tariffs on Chinese goods and other U.S. imports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:04 IST
Taiwan's central bank has raised a red flag regarding President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies, which could ignite global trade conflicts and stifle competition within the technology sector.
In a report submitted to parliament, the central bank highlighted the significant impact of Trump's potential tariffs, especially on Chinese goods, Taiwan's major trading partner.
With Trump's rhetoric targeting Taiwan in recent discussions, the nation's financial landscape faces potential challenges, prompting the central bank to closely monitor U.S. policy changes and revise its economic outlook accordingly.
