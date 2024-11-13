Left Menu

Taiwan's Central Bank Sounds Alarm on Trump's Trade Policies

Taiwan's central bank warns that the proposed trade policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could escalate global trade conflicts and impact Taiwan's economy, especially its tech industry. The bank emphasizes the potential risks posed by Trump's suggested tariffs on Chinese goods and other U.S. imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:04 IST
Taiwan's Central Bank Sounds Alarm on Trump's Trade Policies
Libya's Central Bank Crisis Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's central bank has raised a red flag regarding President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies, which could ignite global trade conflicts and stifle competition within the technology sector.

In a report submitted to parliament, the central bank highlighted the significant impact of Trump's potential tariffs, especially on Chinese goods, Taiwan's major trading partner.

With Trump's rhetoric targeting Taiwan in recent discussions, the nation's financial landscape faces potential challenges, prompting the central bank to closely monitor U.S. policy changes and revise its economic outlook accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024