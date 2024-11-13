Taiwan's Central Bank Sounds Alarm on Trump's Trade Policies

Taiwan's central bank has raised a red flag regarding President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies, which could ignite global trade conflicts and stifle competition within the technology sector.

In a report submitted to parliament, the central bank highlighted the significant impact of Trump's potential tariffs, especially on Chinese goods, Taiwan's major trading partner.

With Trump's rhetoric targeting Taiwan in recent discussions, the nation's financial landscape faces potential challenges, prompting the central bank to closely monitor U.S. policy changes and revise its economic outlook accordingly.

